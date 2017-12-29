Port Alfred police confiscated 11 bags of dagga after a 35-kilometre car chase on the R72. Picture: Supplied

Port Elizabeth - Following a high speed chase on the R72 in the Eastern Cape, Port Alfred police on Friday arrested two men and confiscated some 28 kilograms of dagga worth over R80 000.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mali Govender said that the Port Alfred K9 unit received information that two VW Polo’s travelling on the R72 were possibly transporting dagga.

Govender said both vehicles were travelling from East London towards Port Elizabeth.

“The members accompanied by members of the Port Alfred SAPS spotted the vehicles passing the Rosehill Mall and tried to stop it but the vehicles sped on.”

Govender said a high speed chase ensued just after midnight and police managed to stop one vehicle at the Kenton on Sea crossing whilst the second vehicle continued and ignored the police's instructions to stop.

Govender said the chase eventually ended approximately 35 kilometers from where it started.

Police found nothing in the first vehicle but confiscated 11 bags full of dagga in the second vehicle.

Two men aged 32 and 40 were arrested and face charges of dealing in dagga.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

African News Agency/ANA