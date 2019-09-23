Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape are on a manhunt for suspects involved in the alleged murder of an 11-year-old boy. Police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said police responded to a complaint of a body found found at a dumping site in Kerk Street in Missionvale on Monday morning.

Janse Van Rensburg said the body of 11-year-old Eugene Commons from Kahn Grounds was pointed out by community members.

According to the community, the boy was last seen walking with his friends in the street.

His parents alleged that he often stayed over with friends and they would not be concerned if he did not return home.

Janse Van Rensburg said visible injuries were noticed around his neck as well as burn marks on his face and stomach.

A post mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

A case of murder is under investigation and the motive for the killing is yet to be established.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information in the investigation to contact SAPS Algoa Park.

African News Agency/ANA