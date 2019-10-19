PORT ELIZABETH, October 19 (ANA) - Police K9 unit dogs and their handlers apprehended several criminals in Port Elizabeth this week, Eastern Cape police said.
"Criminals in Port Elizabeth could run, but certainly not hide, as police, including our K9 colleagues, made sure they were apprehended and put behind bars", Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.
The theft of copper cables was a continuous problem in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and it had a serious impact on the electricity and telecommunication infrastructure.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Surveillance Unit and the police worked closely in attempting to curb this problem.
At about 10pm on Thursday, the Port Elizabeth K9 unit received information about possible cable theft on the N2 freeway opposite the Baywest Mall.