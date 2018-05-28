PORT ELIZABETH - A Port Elizabeth father who allegedly flung his one-year-old baby from a roof appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where the case against him was postponed.

Mthobeki Katali was arrested last month after he threw his little girl from the roof of a shack in a crude effort to resist eviction from the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Kwadesi.

The demolishing process formed part of the metro’s efforts against land grabs.

Katali was initially charged with attempted murder but that has subsequently been amended to child abuse.

He was released on warning and will appear back in court on June 7.

READ MORE: PICS: Dad throws toddler off shack roof during tense evictions in PE

READ MORE: PICS: Dad who threw baby off roof to appear for attempted murder

African News Agency/ANA