PORT ELIZABETH - Two suspects were on Wednesday arrested by Port Elizabeth police for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the woman was woken up by two suspects who entered a house in Maqanda Street in New Brighton on Monday.

The woman resides at the house with an 83-year-old woman.

Beetge said the suspects, armed with knives, threatened the women and took both their cellphones.

He said both men allegedly raped the 26-year-old. The 83-year-old woman was not raped.

An extensive manhunt for the two suspects ensued by the Motherwell Cluster Serious Violent Crime (SVC) Unit as well as the Motherwell Cluster Operational Command Centre (OCC) members.

Both suspects were arrested during the early hours of Wednesday morning in Madikana Street in Kwazakele.

The men, aged 22 and 18, were also found in possession of eight cellphones, including the two phones taken during the house robbery.

Both men are expected to appear before the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of rape and house robbery.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie applauded the speedy arrests: "SAPS will continue to focus on crimes against women and children. We will make sure these suspects are brought to book and due to the seriousness of rapes, we will oppose bail for them."

