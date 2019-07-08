Picture: Pamula REEVES-BARKER/Pixabay.

Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after a 34-year-old man was shot dead in an alleged hit-style killing. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said Lutwa Benitwa was shot and killed in Buyambo Street in front of his home on Sunday afternoon.

Beetge said neighbours had heard shots fired and later discovered his body in the street.

He said Benitwa was shot twice and sustained head and chest wounds.

He said the attackers were unknown and the man was left for dead at the scene.

“No valuables were taken by the suspects and it is suspected that the murder is a targeted killing.”

A murder case is being investigated by the Eastern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

Any person with information which could assist police with the investigation can contact Lieutenant Colonel Willie Mayi at 082 697 5914.

African News Agency/ANA