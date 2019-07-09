Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said three hit-style killings late Monday and in the early hours of Tuesday in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, were unrelated. File picture: SAPS Twitter

PORT ELIZABETH - Three people have been shot and killed in unrelated but suspected assassination-style killings in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape, the police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said in the first incident a 28-year-old pregnant woman was shot by unknown attackers in Kwadwesi on Monday night.

Beetge said people in the vicinity heard gunshots and found Chuma Mhuluhulu lying on the pavement. She was six months pregnant and sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

In another incident in Kwadwesi on Monday night, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting with two friends in a shack.

Beetge said two unknown armed men kicked open the door and dragged Baphethuxolo Mgengo outside where he was shot multiple times.

The two friends managed to flee unharmed during the shooting incident.

In the latest incident, Beetge said a 25-year-old man was gunned down by unknown suspects at his home in Kwazakhele during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Beetge said Zamuxolo Ndwayana was asleep and was awakened by unknown suspects knocking and calling him at his door.

"On opening the door and going outside , he was shot and killed by his attackers."

Beetge said the three incidents were not linked and no valuables were taken.

African News Agency (ANA)