Principal, security guards held for gruesome murder at Eastern Cape school

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape principal and two security guards have been arrested in connection with a murder at a school in last month, local media reported on Thursday. According to DispatchLive, the victim, 29-year-old Bulelani Nocuze was found in a pool of his own blood at the Smuts Ndamase High School in the Nkanga-Mbhobheleni village in Libode on August 23. Nocuze was found face down between containers in a locked storeroom on the premises. His hands were tied behind his back and he had been beaten with blunt objects and sticks. The three men aged between 39 and 58 implicated in the murder, are the principal and two security guards who were arrested by police on Monday. According to the publication, Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana confirmed the arrests.

The trio appeared in the Libode Magistrate’s Court briefly on Tuesday and the matter was remanded until Friday.

Warrant officer Bronze Nocuze, who is related to the deceased, told TimesLive the area at the school where his nephew’s body was found looked like a “slaughterhouse” with blood splattered all over the walls and floors and broken sticks lay close by.

He called the killing inhumane and said a trail of blood led from the school’s main gate to the administration building.

Provincial education spokesperson, Loyiso Pulumani told the publication at the time “it was a shocking turn of events” and the incident did not help the existing instability within the school.

An urgent community meeting was immediately called after Nocuze’s gruesome death which rocked the community.

African News Agency (ANA)