Prison break: cops on the hunt for five prisoners who escaped custody

Durban - Police are searching for five awaiting trial prisoners who allegedly escaped from the Wellington Correctional Facility.
It is understood that Qumbu police officers were transporting prisoners back to prison when they heard a bang at the back door of the vehicle. They were travelling along Nqadu Road on Tuesday.
"When they stopped, they were informed by motorists that the prisoners being transported, were escaping," police said in a statement.
The details of the escapees are as follows:
Malixole Mkhutyukelwa (22) -charged for Contravention of Protection Order and assault GBH.
Ronald Lamola says 285 prisoners escaped over the six years
59 prison escapees remain on the loose
LOOK: The ‘outcasts’ are back for a do-over in the new season of ‘Survivor South Africa’
Durban man cleared of his friend’s 2019 murder
Five awaiting trial prisoners escape Zeerust police station holding cell
Five ‘dangerous’ men escape from custody in Zeerust
Prison breakouts in WC: time has come for heads to roll, say unions
Mkhanyisi Yonwaba Mkhumbuzi (23) - charged for Rape
Msindisi Rawuzela (28) - charged for Stock Theft
Aphiwe Jikingqina (32) – charged for Robbery
Masixole Baleni (27) - charged for attempted murder
Cases of escaping from lawful custody was opened at SAPS Madeira and is under investigation.
An investigation is also underway by the relevant departments.
Police are appealing to the communities to assist them in tracing the escapees and anyone with information may contact SAPS Madeira, Detective Warrant Officer Maliwa Ayanda on 071 608 6591 or #CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous. Police are warning communities that aiding and abetting a criminal is an offence and anyone found to be harbouring these fugitives will face criminal charges.Durban - Police are searching for five awaiting trial prisoners who allegedly escaped from the Wellington Correctional Facility.
IOL