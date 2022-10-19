Prison guards may have helped in Makhanda prison escape

Durban – The possibility that prison guards may have assisted seven men in their escape from Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda on Monday is being investigated. This is something that the Department of Correctional Services was not ruling out, according to reports by News 24.

Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumalo reportedly told News 24 that all parties would be investigated. On Tuesday morning, Nxumalo told IOL that one of the escaped prisoners had been rearrested. He said a more detailed update would be provided after 11am on Wednesday.

Five of the seven men were convicted of rhino poaching and were due to be sentenced next month. The men were arrested in July 2018 outside Makhanda and were linked to several poaching incidents. They five accused are: Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinge.

The other two men, Bennet Kwarrile and Lubuyo September, face charges of murder and attempted murder, according to a News 24 report. September also faces kidnapping charges. During their escape the men are alleged to have used 300mm hacksaw blades to cut steel bars, the report said.

