Prison official caught 'red handed' handing 95 mandrax tablets to inmate

Durban - A correctional services official has been arrested after he was caught 'red handed' trying to hand over 95 mandrax tables to a remand detainee. Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the official is based at the St Albans Correctional facility in Port Elizabeth.

Nxumalo said police were called to the scene and a criminal case enrolled. "This arrest should act as a stern warning to delinquents dressed in brown uniform as they have no place in the Department of Correctional Services," he said. Acting National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, has applauded the officials who were not hesitant to apprehend one of their own and made it a point that the drug consignment was intercepted.

“The department is resolute on its operations to clean-up and remove contraband from correctional facilities around the country. “This bust further resonates with the ongoing Festive Season Security Operations aimed at achieving safer and secure correctional centres, and where the required safety standards are met. “Officials and inmates who flout our regulations are guaranteed to undergo disciplinary processes in line with relevant sections of the Correctional Services Act, and shall be criminally charged.

"The Department will continue to monitor all centres and shall never be deterred from uprooting any elements that may undermine the gospel of corrections and safety of our citizens," Thobakgale said. He said the conduct of DCS officials was premised on respect for the law, striving for the good of society, protecting the vulnerable, and instilling a sense of pride and honour among citizens. "Hence, errant officials involved in the smuggling craft, and other offences, shall never be spared any mercy," Thobakgale said.