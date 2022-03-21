Prison warden arrested, drugs and cellphones confiscated in search at St Albans Correctional Facility in Gqeberha

Durban - A prison warden was arrested and contraband confiscated during a raid at St Albans Correctional Facility in Gqeberha at the weekend. According to police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, an early morning stop-and-search operation was conducted for personnel entering and leaving the facility by Gqeberha K9 Unit, the Anti-Gang Unit and the Department of Correctional Service.

Story continues below Advertisment

“During the search of a Mercedes mini bus, police K9 ‘Coda’ reacted to a package which contained drugs,” she said. She said further investigation led the team to searching a prison cell where dagga, cocaine and tik as well as six cellphones and three cellphone chargers were seized. Janse van Rensburg said the total amount of drugs confiscated in the sting operation amounted to 400 mandrax tablets, two rolls of dagga, 14 packets of cocaine, 34 packets of tik and cash.

Picture: SAPS “The suspect was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs and will appear at the St Albans Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Picture: SAPS Picture: SAPS Last year, it was reported that prisoners at the facility went on a hunger strike, demanding that conditions at the prison be improved. According to reports, inmates held a three-day hunger strike over overcrowded cells as well as Covid-19 safety regulations.

Story continues below Advertisment