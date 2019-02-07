Picture: Pexels

Port Elizabeth - Three prison wardens were stabbed by inmates at St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth on Thursday. According to prison insiders, three officials were stabbed in a single cell unit by six inmates.

African News Agency (ANA) understands that injuries included stab wounds to the head. Insiders said that when the incident unfolded the inmates were being removed from section A because they were allegedly problematic.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesman, Singabakho Nxumalo said the incident took place around 11.30am as officials were busy with a lock-up following the mandatory exercise that must be undertaken by offenders on a daily basis.

All three officials were receiving medical attention and were reported to be in a stable condition, said Nxumalo.

DCS said that the inmates involved were identified and an internal investigation was launched.

He said the matter was also reported to the South African Police Services for a criminal case to be pursued.

“This is a clear act of hooliganism that shall never be tolerated by the department and it is strongly condemned. Correctional services will leave no stone unturned in making sure that all those involved are brought to book and that the law takes its course.”

African News Agency (ANA)