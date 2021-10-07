R100k reward for information on murder of pregnant woman at popular game reserve

Cape Town – Two years after Karen Turner was killed at a chalet at the Hluleka Nature Reserve on the Wild Coast, police have offered a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest The 33-year-old Karen, who was nearly three months’ pregnant at the time, was holidaying with her husband Matthew and their two-year-old son at the Eastern Cape nature reserve, about 30km south of Port St Johns, in September 2019.

Locum teacher Karen, who had celebrated her birthday the day before, died from several stab wounds at the scene of the crime after two men had entered the KwaZulu-Natal family’s chalet. Her husband sustained many stomach stab wounds and was rushed to hospital for surgery in Mthatha. Matthew, who had friends staying in a chalet next door, told family members after surgery that he had seen two intruders enter their room, Algoa FM reported. The couple’s son, who was with them in the chalet, was physically unharmed. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: ’’The investigating team has gathered evidence and taken statements from all witnesses as to the events that unfolded on the evening.

’’However, efforts to trace the suspects have failed to produce any positive results, hence the cash reward is offered to any individual who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects.’’ Karen’s family has hired a private security company to assist with the investigation, News24 reported. Turner’s brother, Ian Crouch, said there has been ’’little feedback’’ from the police on the case. Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.