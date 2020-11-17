R16m boost for Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape initiative

Johannesburg - The Gift of the Givers has received a R16 million boost for its Covid-19 Eastern Cape initiative from Implats, taking donations to more than R22m. The non-profit organisation has delivered over 300 000 food parcels during the Covid-19 lockdown, has supported more than 100 feeding centres and has delivered PPE to over 200 clinics and hospitals around the country. Gift of the Givers Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said the non-profit organisation was grateful for the donations. “The economy is heading southwards very rapidly, business has suffered carnage, job losses top six million, government debt is encroaching on unserviceable levels, downgrade to junk status is imminent making the cost of borrowing unaffordable, while international fund managers view us as a high-risk emerging market to invest in, Covid-19 infections are on the rise, healthcare workers are stressed out, unmotivated and depressed. “Hunger, thirst and desperation has reached epidemic proportions.

“Fortunately, this is South Africa, a nation with an undying Ubuntu spirit, inhabited by caring, compassionate individuals taking decisions in their own capacity, and as decision-makers such as the executives at Implats, making R16 million urgently available to Gift of the Givers for our Eastern Cape initiatives bringing Implats national Covid-19 contribution to Gift of the Givers to R22.4m.

“We are deeply grateful for this contribution, entrusting us with an enormous responsibility,” said Sooliman.

The organisation is actively drilling rigs on the move already targeting Peddie, Fort Beaufort, Alice, Krommie and Cala.

“Lingcom Secondary in Graaff-Reinet and Willowmore have already received functional boreholes.

“In Adelaide, Dr Gideon Groenewald, our geologist, with our experienced drilling team struck water on Monday at our newest borehole.

“New tanks have been fitted to our water tankers. The cost of mechanical repair has been covered and hours of distribution have been lengthened as we deliver 600 000 litres of clean drinking water per week. Additional water tankers will be most welcome,” said Sooliman.

He said the organisation was actively delivering food parcels to families in the Eastern Cape. He said 10 000 parcels were being delivered in the Eastern Cape and they would be able to continually manage 22 soup kitchens.

“Nutritionally enriched drinks for vulnerable individuals and health care workers is being rolled out. Forty hospitals and clinics are intended recipients of urgent protective materials, requested by pleading hospital management.

“Our teams are on the move door-to-door already supplying these items, non-contact thermometers, pulse oximeters and scrubs.

“Bhisho Hospital has received 120 beds and mattresses, and High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines, while other hospitals are being earmarked for increased medical support.

“Implats funding has made an incredible contribution to the Eastern Cape, permitting these additional interventions by Gift of the Givers,” he said.

To donate to Gift of the Givers:

Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg,

Account number: 052137228

Branch Code: 057525

Reference: Covid-19.

For Bulk contributions call Mandy toll-free on 0800786911.

e-Mail [email protected] to receive tax-deductible Section 8A PBO certificate.

