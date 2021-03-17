R2 500 bail for principal who forced pupil to search faeces-filled pit toilet for his cellphone

Cape Town - The principal of an Eastern Cape primary school has appeared in the Tsolo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of child abuse after he allegedly forced a pupil to search for his missing cellphone in a faeces-filled pit toilet.

The 49-year-old man was granted bail of R2 500.

On March 1, the principal of Luthuthu Junior Secondary School, in the Joe Gqabi district, allegedly told an 11-year-old pupil to search for his cellphone which had fallen into the toilet.

He is believed to have enlisted the help of other pupils to tie a rope around the child and lower the him into the pit to retrieve the device.

The Department of Basic Education had to provide psycho-social assistance to the pupil, family members and staff members who were traumatised by the incident.