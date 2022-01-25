R2 million worth of drugs seized in Gqeberha

Rustenburg – Drugs with an estimated street value of R2.2 millions were seized at two storage facilities in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the drugs, several firearms and ammunition were seized on Monday night by a multi-disciplinary team.

"The team comprising of detectives from provincial Organised Crime Investigation (OCI), Gang Investigations, and provincial Crime Scene Management executed search warrants at two storage units in Gqeberha. “A total of seven firearms, 14 magazines, 1,371 various calibre ammunition, 26,200 mandrax tablets, 160 packets of vials and 39 boxes of teething powder were collectively seized from the two facilities. "The estimated street value of the drugs and vials is R 2,2 million. Ownership of the firearms is yet to be determined and all the firearms will be sent to ballistics for testing," she said.

An enquiry docket has been opened for further investigation. "The provincial OCI, Gang Investigation, team are following up on possible leads and at this stage there are no arrests," she said. In KwaZulu-Natal, police said a multidisciplinary operation in the Mid-Illovo area led to the arrest of two people for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

"On 24 January 2022 at 1.15pm, police officers together with Magma Security received information of a vehicle travelling towards Hammarsdale suspected to be carrying firearms. “The team proceeded to the said area and spotted the vehicle with four men. The suspects attempted to flee and a chase ensued which led to the vehicle being intercepted. Two suspects fled into the nearby bushes and two suspects were arrested," spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said. "The suspect’s vehicle was searched at the scene and an AK47, a 9mm pistols and 64 rounds of ammunition were seized by the police on the scene.