R40K in fines issued to Eastern Cape motorists over long weekend, five arrested for drunk-driving

Durban - More than 40 people were arrested in the Eastern Cape over the long weekend for various crimes. In addition, more than R40 000 in fines was issued to motorists.

Police said members embarked on Operation Vala Konke this long weekend in an effort to fight crime. Forty suspects aged between 21 and 53 years were arrested over the long weekend for crimes including dealing and possession of drugs, robbery, common assault, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, murder, selling liquor without a licence, and rape. “There was a also a high police presence in the CBD, ATMs, beaches, malls, and stop and search was also conducted as part of preventing crime and ensuring that our citizens are safe and secure,” said Captain Siphokazi Mawisa.

He said in addition some shebeens were closed and alcohol was confiscated. “At least five unlicensed firearms and ammunition were confiscated and dangerous weapons and crime was prevented in our communities. “Police also conducted roadblocks within the Amathole areas and fines to the value of more than R40 000 were issued to motorists. Five suspects were arrested for drunken-driving and in Alice one suspect for possession of dagga at Kei Bridge.”

District commissioner Major-General Ngangema Xakavu applauded the members for their excellent work and encouraged them to continue to arrest criminals. “We will continue intensifying more boots on the ground to enhance police visibility to ensure that our communities are safe and secure at all times,” said Xakavu. IOL