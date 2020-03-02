Ramaphosa saddened by Centane bus crash which killed 25 people

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness and concern following a deadly accident in Centane, Eastern Cape, where at least 25 people were killed when a bus crashed and rolled down an embankment.

The bus had been transporting among others - pensioners and children.

The bus crashed when the driver lost control, leading to it plunging into a gorge.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was expected to descend to the Eastern Cape this week, among others, to console victims and their families, and also to establish what led to the tragedy.

“This is a sad day for the people of the Eastern Cape and our nation at large,” said Ramaphosa.

“This tragedy leaves our country deeply saddened and forces us to focus yet again on the need for transport providers and other road users to exercise care and consideration on our roads.

“We must take care of one another as compatriots and, from this incident we see the need for us to be especially considerate towards elderly persons and children who depend on others to be conveyed around communities and the country.

“Safer roads begin with safer attitudes and behaviour. This tragedy is, sadly, yet another wake-up call to all of us to ensure that we arrive alive and those who are entrusted to our care arrive alive,” said the president.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa’s thoughts and prayers were with the families of passengers who perished in the incident as well as the 62 survivors and their loved ones.

Earlier, Mbalula had committed to expediting investigations into the Centane bus crash.

He said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) would conduct an investigation into the accident and work closely with police as they conducted their own investigation.