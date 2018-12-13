South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday will address the Day of Reconciliation celebrations in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, which this year marks the 100-year birth anniversaries of struggle stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu. File photo: ANA

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the Day of Reconciliation celebrations in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape this coming Sunday, his office said on Thursday. The South African holiday aims to foster reconciliation and national unity.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the national day and will be celebrated under the theme "The Year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu: Liberators for reconciliation", referencing the 100-year birth anniversaries of two of South Africa's most revered struggle stalwarts, the presidency said in a statement.

"This year’s commemoration of Day of Reconciliation is a highlight of the year in which South Africa and the global community have observed the centenary of the birth of founding President Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Mama Albertina Sisulu, who for most of their lives fought to advance human rights, unity and racial and gender equality in South Africa," the statement said.

The celebration will also serve as a rallying point for the #IAMTHEFLAG campaign "to highlight the importance of our national symbols and to encourage South Africans to embrace the national flag as an element of reconciliation among all South Africans".

"The national flag is one of (the) symbols that represents South African values, the struggle for liberation and aspirations for a better South Africa. It also characterises diversity, unity and pride as a nation," the presidency said in a statement

African News Agency (ANA)