



''The report was finalised by Sbu Ndebele and presented to the secretary general [Ace Magashule], we will take it through the ANC processes. Recommendations of the report would then be discussed with the leadership of the ANC in the Eastern Cape, and we would then discuss how those recommendations would be implemented...we cannot discuss the recommendations with the media until all that has been done in our structures,'' said Duarte.





She brushed aside Tuesday's Daily Dispatch newspaper report on the leaked investigation outcome. Duarte said she doubted the leaked document was authentic as there was only one copy that was eventually handed over to Magashule. According to the Daily Dispatch, the Ndebele report recommended that the elected provincial leadership be disbanded, and that a task team be appointed to head the province until a fresh elective conference is held within three months.





A panel led by former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sbu Ndebele investigated irregularities that plagued the October provincial conference. The conference went ahead despite the outbreak of violence inside the venue that saw a number of delegates backing Premier Phumulo Masualle to retain the provincial chairmanship storming out of the conference.





The Eastern Cape was one of the problem-plagued provinces where provincial conference outcomes were challenged in courts ahead of the December national elective conference held at Nasrec.





African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - A report on the legitimacy of the ANC Eastern Cape's chaotic conference that saw Oscar Mabuyane elected as chairman last year would soon be presented to party top brass, said deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte on Thursday.