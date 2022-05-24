Response units on site after oil spill in Algoa Bay

Cape Town – A containment and clean-up operation is under way in Algoa Bay, Eastern Cape, after an oil spill on Monday. According to a statement by the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa), Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE), the oil spill occurred around midday during a ship-to-ship transfer of oil.

It said all relevant pollution response units were activated and booms were immediately deployed to contain the oil around the vessels. “The collecting of oil continued throughout the night last night (May 23). The two vessels will remain attached to help with the containment of the oil. “The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) is in a high state of readiness to receive oiled birds,” the statement read.

“The public are requested to report any oiled wildlife to Sanparks.” Samsa officials boarded the vessels yesterday and conducted an inspection of the extent of the spill. An aerial survey will be conducted on Tuesday.

On November 17, 2021, an 80-litre oil spill occurred on the coast of Algoa Bay. The incident occurred when a Croatian-flagged vessel MV Solin took bunkers offshore from the bunker tanker Sea Express. The vessel was detained and only after an admission of contravention and detention fee was paid by the owner of the vessel was it released.

The owner was billed for all clean-up costs. IOL