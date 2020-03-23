Rhodes student under quarantine after allegedly being allowed back to residence following US trip
Cape Town - Rhodes University has urged vigilance and "greater civic responsibility", after a report doing the rounds on social media alleged that a Rhodes University student who arrived at OR Tambo Airport from the USA, on Thursday, was allowed to proceed to his private residence in Makhanda instead of the mandatory quarantine site for all arrivals from designated high-risk countries.
The university said it was aware of the alleged incident.
"The matter was reported to the local police and health officials who, in turn, reacted swiftly ensuring that the student was placed under quarantine," the university said in a statement.
According to the statement, the matter was also reported to the relevant District and Provincial authority.
"The housemates of the student are also under self-quarantine at their shared private residence. They will be monitored for the mandatory 14 days period for any symptoms."
Following a meeting with the police and Makana Health sub-District representatives at the university, Vice-Chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela, appealed for calm and strict adherence to the prescribed standards and guidelines in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mabizela said: "Each one of us as individual citizens, have to play an active role in adhering to the national guidelines in line with the declaration of the national state of disaster."
"We must take it as our civic duty to protect one another, not just in compliance with what is prescribed, but as part of our responsibility to one another," Mabizela said.
