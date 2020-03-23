Rhodes student under quarantine after allegedly being allowed back to residence following US trip

Cape Town - Rhodes University has urged vigilance and "greater civic responsibility", after a report doing the rounds on social media alleged that a Rhodes University student who arrived at OR Tambo Airport from the USA, on Thursday, was allowed to proceed to his private residence in Makhanda instead of the mandatory quarantine site for all arrivals from designated high-risk countries.

The university said it was aware of the alleged incident.

"The matter was reported to the local police and health officials who, in turn, reacted swiftly ensuring that the student was placed under quarantine," the university said in a statement.

According to the statement, the matter was also reported to the relevant District and Provincial authority.

"The housemates of the student are also under self-quarantine at their shared private residence. They will be monitored for the mandatory 14 days period for any symptoms."