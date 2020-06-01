Roadblock scares off man trying to cross border with supply of cigarettes, alcohol

A man intending to cross the border illegally from Lesotho to South Africa left behind an ample supply of alcohol and cigarettes by the roadside. Police officers were patrolling the border at around 3pm on Saturday at Telle River near Qobosheane village when they found the following items after the man is believed to have gotten "cold feet" when he saw the roadblock: * 5 x Sun brand cartons of cigarettes; * 37 x 20s Pine Blue cigarettes; * 70 x 12.5 grams Boxer tobacco;

* 50 x 25 grams Boxer tobacco;

* 10 x 750ml Black Label beer;

* 2 x 750ml Castle Lager beer;

The total value of all the items is R7 540.

Also on Saturday, at about 7pm, while conducting daily operations, police officers stopped and searched a Toyota Corolla and its three occupants.

Upon searching the vehicle, four bags of dagga weighing 26kg, valued at R39 000, were discovered in the boot. The suspects were arrested and the vehicle confiscated.

The suspects are aged between 20 and 45.