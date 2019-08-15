File image: IOL.

PORT ELIZABETH - The Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Thursday embarked on a mayoral outreach programme, rolling out a water supply programme which will see more than 3,400 rural households receive clean running water for the first time. Executive Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu visited residents in 19 villages across the district which includes households in Matatiele, Ntabankulu, Umzimvubu and Mbizana.

“This has provided much relief as we are striving to reduce water supply backlog in the district to be below 50%,” said Mehlomakhulu.

According to the municipality, the project, valued at R90 million, was funded through the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) to provide an intermediate water solution to rural communities.

The municipality said the project also enabled the creation of 150 jobs for local people.

African News Agency (ANA)