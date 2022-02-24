Rustenberg hacker ordered to pay back R350 000

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Raydson Lehlogonolo Ntsala was sentenced at the Gqeberha Regional Court on Wednesday. He was facing a charge of fraud.

Rustenburg - A 35-year-old man, arrested for hacking a computer and defrauding a woman of R350 000, was order to pay back the money in a Gqeberha court, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) said.

“On November 7, 2017, while the victim was in Germany visiting her daughter, Ntsala hacked the victim’s computer and then sent an email to the victim, purporting to be the victim’s broker who had previously indicated that he wanted to make an investment of R350 000 on her (the victim’s) behalf.

“The victim, upon receiving the email requesting the authorisation of the amount previously agreed upon, knowing the deal between herself and her broker, authorised the amount of R350 000. Thereafter, the victim contacted the broker checking if everything was in order, but the broker had no knowledge about the investment. It was then established that the broker’s email was hacked,” she said.

She said the Hawks investigated the matter and arrested Ntsala in Rustenberg, in North West, on January 28, 2021.