SA Human Rights Commission takes Steve Hofmeyr to task over anti-LGBTQIA+ comments in Facebook post

Durban - The South African Human Rights Commission is set to proceed with litigation against Afrikaans singer, Steve Hofmeyr, over comments he made against the LGBTQIA+ community earlier this year.
In a statement, the SAHRC said it has instituted legal proceedings under the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act 2000.
"A directions hearing will proceed in the Gqeberha High Court, sitting as an Equality Court, which will determine how the matter will proceed going forward," the commission said in a statement on Thursday.
IOL reported that Hofmeyr made the comments following Disney's announcement that its characters would become more inclusive.
In a now deleted Facebook post, Hofmeyr said this did not sit well with conservative parents.
"While my generation learned to speak to mice, ducks and dogs, our children will be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs," he said.
He went on to say: "You think it’s weird, but let me tell you why I’m saying this. Those relationships with animals are part of that ‘+’ at the end of the LGBTQ; that includes those kinds of relationships with animals."
Hofmeyr’s comments did not sit well with social media users:
I have watched this rant on Disney by Steve Hofmeyr a few times to make sure I am actually hearing what he is saying.— Bianca van Wyk (@BiancavanWyk16) April 2, 2022
Surely this is hate speech directed at the LGBTQI+ community? pic.twitter.com/oT6mfuN3bZ
Hofmeyr offered an apology.
