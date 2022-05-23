SA serial rapist sentenced to 30 years with parole possibility

Durban - A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison by the Pietermaritzburg High Court with a possibility of early parole after he pleaded guilty to housebreaking, robbery and rape that he committed between 2012 and 2015. Shadrack Sandile Mzikathole was sentenced on Thursday by Judge J Kruger during a sitting held in Scottburgh, on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, according to KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

Ramkisson-Kara said Mzikathole raped four women, all of whom were adults. She said he did not know any of the victims and also robbed them of their cellphones, clothes and money. Mzikathole broke into their homes in the areas of Maluti and Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

The four victims were left traumatised, with one having her personal relationship affected. “He was arrested after police followed up on leads from informers. In court, State advocate Dan Magwaza handed in victim impact statements compiled by the victims and facilitated by court preparation officer Nadi Mofokeng. “All the women shared similar sentiments, that the incidents had left them afraid and untrusting of men. One woman said that her husband abandoned her following the incident as he could not accept what had happened to her.

“Another said she was antisocial and avoided everyone as the repercussions of the incident had affected her academic performance,” Ramkisson-Kara said. She said Judge Kruger sentenced Mzikathole to 70 years collectively, but he will serve 30 years because some were ordered to run concurrently. Judge Kruger said that Mzikathole will only be eligible for parole after serving 20 years in prison.

