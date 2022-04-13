SA weather services issues yellow alert level 2 for heavy rain in the Eastern Cape

Cape Town - The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued an alert yellow level 2 heavy rain warnings for parts of the Eastern Cape. The warning released this morning is valid from 11am to 6 pm today.

“A cut-off low and a deep surface low pressure move along the East Coast, resulting in a chance of showers and rain in places over the eastern part of the province,” they said. The weather service warned of possible localised flooding over Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo District Municipalities. SAWS has also warned of localised flooding of susceptible settlements, both formal and informal, roads and low-lying areas and bridges.

Mudslides, rockfalls and short-term disruption of essential services such as water and electricity should also be anticipated. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions on the roads and anticipate longer travel times and difficulties driving. Meanwhile, SAWS has also predicted a wet Easter weekend for parts of the country, also urging the public to continue to monitor forecasts and warnings issued.

