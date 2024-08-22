Sanral completes R500 million upgrades on the N2 from Green River to Qonce

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced the completion of a significant infrastructure upgrade on the N2 route between Qonce and the Green River in the Eastern Cape. The project involved a substantial investment of R500 million, marks a major milestone in the region’s road development and safety enhancements.

Motorists travelling between Qonce and Ngqushwa will now benefit from a newly upgraded 9.2-kilometre stretch of the N2, designed to enhance safety and alleviate congestion. The project, named after the Green River that flows between the villages of Nonkcampa and Qhaga, features a series of major improvements. Among the highlights are three modern bridges: the Tshoxa 1 bridge, the Tshoxa 2 bridge over the Tshoxa River, and a new, wider bridge over the Buffalo River. These additions are set to improve traffic flow and safety along this crucial route.

The project also included the construction of a cattle underpass, pedestrian walkways, and two new traffic roundabouts at key intersections—the N2/R63 intersection and the N2/Engen access way. These enhancements aim to minimize congestion and improve traffic management in the area. Qumbu-born Athi Kiviet, Sanral’s Southern Region Project Manager, played a pivotal role in ensuring the successful completion of the project. With a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Kiviet’s journey into engineering was inspired by a childhood fascination with construction work near his home.

“When I was in high school, there was construction taking place near my home, and I became fascinated with seeing these guys in shorts and helmets. “That experience sparked my interest in civil engineering,” Kiviet recalls. The N2 Green River road development project was designed by GIBB Consulting Engineers and executed by WBHO (Pty) Ltd. It began in January 2021 and spanned 33 months, including a three-month mobilization period.

One of the standout features of the project is the Tshoxa 1 bridge, which has gained national recognition. The bridge, measuring 140 metres in length and standing 18 metres above the Tshoxa River, was awarded first place in the design category at the South African Institute of Civil Engineering (SAICE) competition. "The Tshoxa 1 bridge’s innovative concrete mix design, which eliminated dune sand and saved approximately 13,800 tons of sand, highlights our commitment to sustainability.

“Its elegant concrete finish seamlessly blends into the rural surroundings while enhancing its visual appeal,” said Kiviet. Beyond its infrastructural benefits, the N2 Green River project has had a significant socio-economic impact. A substantial portion of the project’s budget was allocated to empowering local labour and small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

About 340 local labourers were employed, and over 65 SMMEs were subcontracted for various tasks. “We’ve exceeded our targets for employing local labour and supporting SMMEs. Through stakeholder engagements and support from relevant departments, we managed to overcome challenges and achieve our goals,” Kiviet noted The project also includes the Ginsberg Community Development (CD) project, which involves tarring a 3-kilometer stretch of Ginsberg Road.

This road connects the R63 and N2, passing near the Steve Biko Centre, the former home of the renowned Black Consciousness Movement leader. The Ginsberg CD project not only employed local labor but also implemented enhanced construction methods, supporting the growth of local SMMEs and contributing to the region’s overall development. The completion of the N2 Green River project is more than just a road upgrade; it represents a commitment to safety, efficiency, and community development.