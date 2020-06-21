SAPS officers looking for murder and robbery suspect in Port Elizabeth
Port Elizabeth – South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives in Algoa Park in Port Elizabeth have appealed to the community to assist them in tracing a suspect involved in two serious incidents in which a woman was fatally wounded and a man was robbed in the early hours of Saturday morning, the SAPS in the Eastern Cape said.
It was alleged that at about 4.45am, a woman sleeping in a house in Bethelsdorp was woken up by the sound of gunshots and looked out through the bedroom window, Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement on Sunday.
The woman saw her 32-year-old cousin lying on the ground next to the window. An unknown man wearing dark shoes with white Puma stripes, dark pants, and a dark jacket was searching the victim.
"He took her bottle of liquor and ran towards Arkanza Street, Missionvale." The woman had sustained a gunshot wound to the body and died on the scene. The incident took place in Okavango Street. Police were investigating a case of murder and armed robbery, she said.
It was alleged that about five minutes later, a man was approached by the same suspect in Arkanza Street, where the suspect tried to rob him at gunpoint. A struggle ensued and the man managed to overpower and disarm the suspect.
During the ongoing scuffle, a shot was fired and the suspect ran off. A case of attempted murder and another of attempted armed robbery was opened at the local police station. Police officers found a single dark blue Puma takkie with white stripes, a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off, three cellphones, and two bottles of liquor at the scene of the attempted robbery, Naidu said.
Anyone who might have information about the incidents was asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans at SAPS Algoa park on 083-243-4567 or 041-401-1061, or Crime Stop 086-00-10111 or their nearest police station. Callers may remain anonymous.
African News Agency (ANA)