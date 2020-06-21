SAPS officers looking for murder and robbery suspect in Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth – South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives in Algoa Park in Port Elizabeth have appealed to the community to assist them in tracing a suspect involved in two serious incidents in which a woman was fatally wounded and a man was robbed in the early hours of Saturday morning, the SAPS in the Eastern Cape said.

It was alleged that at about 4.45am, a woman sleeping in a house in Bethelsdorp was woken up by the sound of gunshots and looked out through the bedroom window, Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement on Sunday.

The woman saw her 32-year-old cousin lying on the ground next to the window. An unknown man wearing dark shoes with white Puma stripes, dark pants, and a dark jacket was searching the victim.

"He took her bottle of liquor and ran towards Arkanza Street, Missionvale." The woman had sustained a gunshot wound to the body and died on the scene. The incident took place in Okavango Street. Police were investigating a case of murder and armed robbery, she said.

It was alleged that about five minutes later, a man was approached by the same suspect in Arkanza Street, where the suspect tried to rob him at gunpoint. A struggle ensued and the man managed to overpower and disarm the suspect.