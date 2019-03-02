File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

MTHATHA - A four-man SBV Services ATM security team team came to the rescue of industry colleagues during a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Libode, Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Friday, the company said in a statement. "A G4S [security] team servicing a store in a shopping centre in Libode was attacked by an unknown number of armed suspects who attempted to rob their client’s money boxes," the statement said.

The SBV team had just completed an ATM service and had embarked on their vehicle ready to leave the centre. As they were about to leave, they witnessed the suspects carrying the boxes and responded to a shout for assistance from the G4S team.

"Following a pursuit and defense by the SBV team who chased the suspects, the robbers fled the scene leaving the cash behind. This was followed by the arrest of three of the suspects by the police."

SBV Services group CEO Mark Barrett applauded the team for their bravery and successful defense of this attack.

“We have once again demonstrated that all industry role players are willing and able to assist one another in the fight against CIT crime,” he said.

He was pleased that no one was injured in this attack.

“We will continue to deploy all our resources to ensure that we win this battle against the lawlessness impacting our industry,” Barrett said.

African News Agency (ANA)