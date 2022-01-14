Search and rescue efforts continue for 15-year old Gqeberha teen who went missing whilst surfing.

Search and rescue efforts continue for 15-year-old Gqeberha teen who went missing while surfing at Wells Estate Beach on Thursday. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) duty crew in Gqeberha were called at about 5pm on Thursday to respond to a drowning in progress at the beach.

“A sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski 4 was launched, and our NSRI rescue vehicle, Coastal Water Rescue and the South African Police Services responded to join Metro lifeguards searching for a 15 year old local male who had reportedly disappeared in the surf zone while wading into the surf,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said. Lambinon said that there was still no sign of the teenager after an extensive search of the sea and shoreline. A police diving unit, assisted by local lifeguards, are set to continue the search and rescue mission.

Meanwhile, NSRI responded to two other sea-related incidents in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape. NSRI Mossel Bay duty crew responded to a call by Transnet National Ports Authority to evacuate an adult Indian sailor with a medical complaint from a chemical tanker motor vessel arriving in Mossel Bay harbour. “The Mossel Bay crew was dispatched at around 14h22 and arrived on the scene, where the patient was transferred onto a sea rescue craft and was taken in for medical attention,” the NSRI said.