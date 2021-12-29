Search continues for fishermen who fell overboard along St Francis Bay

Cape Town – The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed the search for a fisherman who fell overboard from a local charter fishing vessel along St Francis Bay continues. According to the NSRI St Francis Bay station commander, Sarah Smith, the fisherman went missing on Tuesday just after 8pm between two and four nautical miles off-shore of the Krom River Mouth.

“The sea rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II was launched and on arrival on the scene a search commenced. “NSRI Jeffreys Bay launched the sea rescue craft Rescue 37 Alpha and NSRI Oyster Bay launched the sea rescue craft Caltex Challenger III and they joined NSRI St Francis Bay in a sea search. “Transnet National Ports Authority and the SA Police Services were activated and NSRI shore crews and police conducted shoreline patrols.

“Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) diverted a fishing vessel to the area to assist in the search. “Telkom Maritime Radio Services are assisting with Marine VHF communications. “MRCC, NSRI Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and NSRI St Francis Bay, NSRI Jeffreys Bay and NSRI Oyster Bay duty controllers assisted to plot search patterns,” Smith said.

She said the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) is assisting police in its investigation into the incident. By Wednesday morning, the search continued for the fisherman. Smith said the Telkom Maritime radio Services are broadcasting marine VHF traffic alerts requesting vessels in the area to be on the lookout.

Lifeguards on duty along the coastline have also been tasked to do shoreline patrols. The police divers and K9 Search and Rescue are also expected to join the search.