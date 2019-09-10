File photo: Pexels

PORT ELIZABETH - A 25-year-old man appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in connection with the death of St Francis Bay resident Duncan Lethbridge. Lukhanyo Faku was arrested in Port Elizabeth early on Sunday morning and is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with a home invasion last month.

Post mortem results showed that Lethbridge died as a result of suffocation after he was tied up.

The elderly man, his wife and their housekeeper were allegedly assaulted when suspects ransacked the home. Lethbridge was later found dead, his hands bound and mouth covered with sellotape.

The housekeeper was allegedly working outside the house when she was approached by two unknown men armed with firearms who pushed her inside before tying her and her employers up.

Two hours after the incident the housekeeper managed to alert neighbours who immediately called ambulance services and the police.

Police said neighbours discovered the elderly man lying face down in the living room, hands still bound and mouth covered, and when paramedics arrived on the scene they declared him dead.

Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, said the case against Faku was postponed to September 26. Faku is expected to appear in court later this month alongside his cousin, Bongani Faku, who was arrested earlier on charges of murder and house robbery.

