Security guard killed in his house during home invasion

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape are desperately seeking suspects believed to be involved in a home invasion murder. In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said officers attached to the Algoa Park police station in Port Elizabeth were urging anyone with information to come forward. This after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in his home during the early hours of Sunday. She said the incident occurred at 2.30am. The victim, Welile Yamaphi, was asleep in his home in Tromp Street on GG Grounds in Missionvale. On investigation, it was discovered the suspects had forced open the back door and the security gate.

Yamaphi was found on the floor in his room with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

“Neighbours heard the sound of gunfire at about 2.30am on Sunday. The motive and suspects are unknown at this stage. The deceased was a security officer at a local hospital. A case of murder is under investigation,” Naidu said.

She said police were urging the community not to remain silent regarding this crime, as should they keep quiet, they are aiding criminals.

If anyone has information to assist the police, Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans can be contacted at the Algoa Park police station on 041 401 1061 or on 083 243 4567.

Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111, or visit the nearest police station.

Members of the public are reminded that all information given is confidential and those calling in may remain anonymous.

African News Agency (ANA)