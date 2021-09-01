Sergeant accused of raping cop girlfriend’s daughter denied bail

Cape Town – A 50-year-old police officer who allegedly raped his girlfriend’s daughter has appeared in court. The Independent Police Investigations Directorate (Ipid) said on Wednesday it was successful in opposing bail and the sergeant has been remanded in custody.

The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor involved, was arrested by Ipid last Saturday. His girlfriend is also a police officer and allegedly knew what was happening, Ipid said. The sergeant, who lives with his girlfriend and her 14-year-old daughter in their East London home, faces two counts of rape, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani. The most recent rape allegedly took place last month. ’’It is alleged that on 25 August, 2021 the 50-year-old man returned home during the day from work and found the girl alone at home.

’’The teenage girl was in the kitchen when he allegedly approached her and touched her in an inappropriate manner. It is alleged that she resisted his advances.’’ After the suspect then went to his bedroom, the victim went to ask if she needed to cook food for him, Ngcakani said. The sergeant then allegedly raped her. ’’It is alleged that the girl reported the matter to her aunt, who then informed other police women who are friends to the mother of the child

’’It is yet unclear as to where the mother, who is also a police officer, was at the time of the incident. The mother works at East London police station.’’ Ipid added: ’’It is alleged that this police officer had been raping this child since 2018 and the mother, who is also a police officer, knew about all these rapes and did nothing. She did not even report the husband. “The mother is not well at all, she is sick. Ipid will leave no stone unturned on this matter.’’