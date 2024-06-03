Seven people dead, more than 540 evacuated as floods ravage Nelson Mandela Bay

The number of fatalities caused by flooding in Kariega and Gqeberha, Nelson Mandela Bay, has risen to seven, plus a single individual is still missing, according to the Metro. Zolila Williams, the MEC for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), is in Gqeberha to head the provincial disaster management centre in assessing the scope of the crisis and visiting residents affected by the floods.

On Sunday June 2, the Metro reported four fatalities in Kariega, as well as two in Kabega Park and Walmer in Nelson Mandela Bay. An 18-year-old woman, a toddler believed to be between three and four-years-old, and two men are reportedly among those killed. Volunteers from Gift of the Givers have gone to the province to provide assistance in Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay following the weekend of severe rain that caused flooding throughout the region. Pics: Flooding last night due to heavy rains in Nelson Mandela Bay & the aftermath this am.



Areas most severely affected are Kariega, Greenbushes & Blue Horizon Bay.



Search & rescue operations underway. Thus far, 65 have been rescued, 2 fatalities, 2 still missing. pic.twitter.com/u91cNG0qB9

— Rahul SA 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@Rahul_AJ_1990) June 2, 2024 Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of Gift of the Givers, said that the organisation has been communicating with the two Metros since Saturday night and early Sunday morning. He added that that there has been infrastructure damage, loss of life, missing and injured individuals, and a fire station submerged. “Gift of the Givers has the full support of EC South African Police Services (SAPS), General Lillian Mene, and General Vuyisile Ncata, Head of SAPS command in Gqeberha. Denise van Huyssteen, chief executive of NMB Business Chamber has offered all possible assistance and so have corporate companies.