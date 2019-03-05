National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said on Tuesday that a Cape Town fisherman was taken to hospital after he was bitten by a shark while fishing from a trawler off the coast of Port Elizabeth. Picture: Supplied/NSRI

Port Elizabeth - The National Sea Institute (NSRI) said on Tuesday that a 46-year-old Cape Town fisherman was taken to a Port Elizabeth hospital in a stable condition after he was bitten by a shark while fishing on a trawler about 30 nautical miles out to sea. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that the fisherman was bitten on the forearm while he was trying to free a shark that had been caught in the nets.

He said that the shark had been released into the ocean. The man, who sustained lacerations to the arms, was brought to shore after they alerted the Port Elizabeth NSRI, which launched a rescue with an Eastern Cape government EMS paramedic to retrieve the shark-bite victim.

"The man was transferred onto the craft and brought to shore. He is in a stable condition, walking wounded," Lambinon said.

He said the man was treated and bandaged before he was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

