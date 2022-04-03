Shop assistant fights back, disarms robber in Gqeberha

A BRAVE shop assistant foiled a robbery, disarmed and arrested a suspected robber in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape police said. Spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred on Thursday, when two men, one armed with a firearm, entered an electrical business. They demanded cash and vehicle keys.

Story continues below Advertisment

"The brave shop assistant engaged in a struggle with the suspect with the firearm and managed to subdue him and take his firearm. The other suspect grabbed the vehicle keys and fled the scene in a white Ford Icon which he stole from the premises." He said Ikamvelihle police were contacted, and the suspected robber and his firearm were handed over to the police. "The 62-year-old suspect was arrested and the 9mm Norinco pistol with four live rounds, confiscated. The firearm will be sent for further forensic and ballistic analysis to determine if it was used in any other crimes.

Story continues below Advertisment

"Cases of business robbery as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition were opened. The suspect will be appearing before the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday, April 4, 2022." He said police were still searching for the white Ford Icon with registration JTD 903 EC and the remaining suspect. In a separate incident, the Hawks in the Eastern Cape said six cashiers arrested for theft amounting to R550 000 were released on warning at the Mthatha Serious Commercial Crimes Court.

Story continues below Advertisment

Spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said Siyamukelwa Mokwena, 25, Zenande Teti, 24, Anelisiwe Mfiki, 30, Asanda Sikade, 26, Siphamandla Pawula, 23, and Siyamthanda Lothe, 30, were arrested on allegations of theft on March 31. "It is alleged that during the period October 1, 2021, and January 11, 2022, the suspects were employed as cashiers by Ikwezi Engen Garage in Mthatha, operating tills and a Hollywood company machine installed in the garage. “It is reported that the suspects were instructed by garage management to create personal pins to operate the Hollywood machine.

Story continues below Advertisment

"It is further alleged that on January 11, 2022, the complainant received a phone call from a sales consultant of Hollywood machine company querying the voucher that rang within a minute amounting to R10 000. “She checked the machine and confirmed the amount. It is said that she checked the point of sale and noticed that vouchers were not scanned from the point of sale and on further investigation she discovered that more vouchers were not scanned via Hollywood machine." She said a complaint was lodged with the Hawks for a probe.