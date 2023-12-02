Six killed, six injured in M17 highway head-on crash

Six people have been killed and six others seriously injured following a head-on crash on the M17 highway in the early hours of Saturday morning. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Beegte, said a white Toyota Hilux bakkie was driving from Motherwell in the direction of Kwazakele, while a white VW Golf was driving in the direction of Motherwell when the collision occurred.

He said both the female driver and female passenger from the bakkie were declared deceased at the scene. "Two boys, aged 6 and 12, were seated at the back of the bakkie, and they were declared deceased at the scene. Six men, seated at the back of the bakkie were rushed to hospital in a serious condition," Beegte said. Meanwhile,the two adult males in the VW Golf also passed away at the scene.

Beegte explained that the cause of the accident is being investigated. "However, there is a strong suspicion that high speed and alcohol were contributing factors," Beegte said. A culpable homicide case was opened and being investigated by SAPS Swartkops.