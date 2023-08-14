Six people perished in a horror crash on the N2 near Storms River in the Eastern Cape, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, a Toyota RAV4, transporting two Swiss tourists and a Mini Cooper with six occupants, collided head-on at around 5.30pm, said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

The tourists sustained slight injuries, while the Mini Cooper with six occupants caught fire. “Some of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle and all were declared deceased on the scene,” he said. Zwane said the exact cause of the crash was subject to an ongoing investigation.

In an unrelated incident, three children were killed after a truck lost control and slammed into them in the Chatsworth area on Friday afternoon. The children had been on their way to school when the tragedy occurred. According to ALS Paramedics a low bed tow-truck with a load had somehow lost control and collided into four children walking to school and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the driver of the truck died on scene, including two kids, aged six and nine. Two other children were rushed to hospital. However, the third child, aged 10, died in hospital.