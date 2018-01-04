Port Elizabeth - Six suspects were arrested in Port Elizabeth on Friday for the illegal possession of firearms, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said one suspect, aged 22, was arrested at the Love and Peace Shop in NU1 for the illegal possession of a firearm.

Police also seized two toy guns which was found with the firearm.

Beetge said the arrest was made after information was followed up by the Mothewell Operational Command Centre.

Beetge said police also followed up information which led to two separate addresses in Motherwell.

“At the first one at Ngxaza Street, NU9, suspected stolen property was found, as well as an unlicenced firearm. Two males, aged 26 and 33, as well as two females, aged 21 and 15, were arrested at 07:20.”

The suspected stolen property included a flat screen television and three cellphones.

At the second house at Ntsanyana Street, NU9, one male suspect, aged 23, was arrested for being in possession of an unlicenced firearm.

The five adult suspects will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of unlicenced fire arms and possession of suspected stolen goods.

Beetge said the 15-year-old female was placed in the care of Nerina House.

African News Agency/ANA