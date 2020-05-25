Sixteen nabbed for illegal hunting in Eastern Cape

Cape Town - Sixteen suspects arrested in connection with illegal hunting are expected to appear in the Hofmeyr Magistrate's Court, in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday morning.

According to the Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci the suspects between the ages of 23 and 48 years were arrested for illegal hunting on the farm Gruisheuwel, in the Hofmeyr district in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Soci said an official from the Department of Environmental affairs in Queenstown affected the arrests when twelve carcasses were found in the suspects’ possession.

She said the springbok were hunted with dogs and knives which were also confiscated. Soci said more than 30 dogs were taken to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Queenstown.

“A case of Illegal hunting is being investigated by the Hofmeyr SAPS. The suspects are due to appear in the Hofmeyr Magistrate's Court on Tuesday,” Soci said.