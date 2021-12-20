Skeleton found on Eastern Cape beach

Rustenburg - A skeleton was found partially buried at the foot of a sand dune at the Sardinia Bay beach in Gqeberha over he weekend, Eastern Cape police said. The skeleton was found on Sunday, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

"According to police information, at about 10:50, the partially buried skeleton was discovered by a person walking near the dunes. Police were alerted and confirmed that the skeleton may have been buried for a period of time. It was between five (and) 25cm in the sand. There were no clothes or any other information that could assist police in any identification," Naidu said. The skeleton would be sent for forensics analysis to determine race, age and sex, she added. "At this stage, an enquiry is opened, however police are appealing to anyone who may have reported any person missing or drowned to contact D/Lt Col Melody Oranje at SAPS Walmer detectives on 082 441 8505 or 041 581 1496 or 041 509 4000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station," Naidu said.

In the Western Cape, police said a 36-year-old man had been arrested for robbery in Knysna. Members of the Knysna police Crime Prevention Unit acted on information about a robbery at Waterfront Drive, spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said. "Information at the time revealed a man armed with a firearm robbed a 54-year-old victim of a cellphone and personal belongings. Authorities were alerted which led to a tracing operation in the central business district,“ Spies said.