Sleeping mother and her baby die in Gqeberha shack fire

Durban - A Gqeberha mother and her 10-month-old baby died after their shack caught alight on Monday night. The incident took place on Elijah Street in Walmer location at around 10.30pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were notified of the fire. “The mother, Bukelwa Klaas and the child, Likhaya Klaas were asleep when the fire started,” said Naidu, adding that the cause of the fire is not yet known and SAPS Walmer are investigating an inquest. In another incident, on Tuesday morning, a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her home following a fire.

More on this Atteridgeville informal settlement shack fire claims man’s life

Naidu said police were alerted to a fire on the second floor at a flat in Park Drive at around 8am. “On arrival, the body of a 65-year-old female was found in the bedroom. At this stage, circumstances surrounding the blaze and the cause of the fire is unknown,” she said. Naidu said the next of kin of the deceased woman is yet to be informed.

Story continues below Advertisement