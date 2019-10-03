Johannesburg - The National Council of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) on Wednesday said it is going to lay charges of animal abuse against the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform.
The body said the move to initiate a lawsuit comes as Al-Shuwaikh, the ship which was docked in East London, was given a clean bill of health to export thousands of sheep to Kuwait.
“The NSPCA provided a report to the government on 23 September 2019, outlining the welfare concerns and foreseeable contraventions of the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962,” said Meg Wilson spokesperson of the NSPCA.
She said as many as 30 000 animals were affected.
However, the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa said the number of sheep loaded were twice as many. Lungisa said at least 61 000 sheep were loaded onto the ship.