Speaker given ultimatum to elect mayor for Nelson Mandela Bay
Cape Town – A court has ordered the council speaker of Nelson Mandela Bay, Buyelwa Mafaya, to elect a mayor to lead the Eastern Cape municipality within seven days.
According to the HeraldLive, an ultimatum was served by the acting city manager, Mandla George, following Mafaya’s continued failure to elect a new mayor.
The publication stated that despite instruction by judges, politicians and now George, the speaker has remained defiant in electing a mayor despite the risk of her possibly being held in contempt of court.
In a letter seen by the publication, George wrote to Mafaya stating: “The expression of this intention must be taken seriously and may have far-reaching consequences for yourself as the speaker.
“It is my considered view that this is not a mere threat and that same should be treated with urgency and due care.”
George also stated he had sought a legal opinion regarding this issue.
“It is clear to me that there is no reasonable prospect of success in this matter and that it is unlikely that another court may arrive at a different conclusion,” the publication quoted George as saying.
According to News24, the Grahamstown High Court ruled that the Nelson Mandela Bay region must host a special council meeting in order to elect a new mayor within the next seven days.
The former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Mongameli Bobani, died on November 11, three weeks after being admitted to a Port Elizabeth hospital with Covid-19 complications.
He was elected as mayor in August 2018 and overthrew Athol Trollip with a high number of votes.
African News Agency (ANA)