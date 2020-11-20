Speaker given ultimatum to elect mayor for Nelson Mandela Bay

Cape Town – A court has ordered the council speaker of Nelson Mandela Bay, Buyelwa Mafaya, to elect a mayor to lead the Eastern Cape municipality within seven days.

According to the HeraldLive, an ultimatum was served by the acting city manager, Mandla George, following Mafaya’s continued failure to elect a new mayor.

The publication stated that despite instruction by judges, politicians and now George, the speaker has remained defiant in electing a mayor despite the risk of her possibly being held in contempt of court.

In a letter seen by the publication, George wrote to Mafaya stating: “The expression of this intention must be taken seriously and may have far-reaching consequences for yourself as the speaker.

“It is my considered view that this is not a mere threat and that same should be treated with urgency and due care.”