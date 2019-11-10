The Springboks Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour heads to Port Elizabeth on Sunday before the team heads to Cape Town on Monday.
The Port Elizabeth tour will also include Zwide, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's home town.
Here's the route plan for Port Elizabeth on Sunday, 10 November (all times approximate):
09h00: Depart from Garden Court Hotel to City Hall
Turn right into Happy Valley Drive into La Roche Drive
Turn right into La Roche Drive and proceed to Beach Road
Turn left into Beach Road and continue into Humewood Road
Continue along Humewood Road into South Union Road
Continue straight into Baakens Street
Turn right into Vuyisile Mini Square