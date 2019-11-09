The third and fourth legs of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour will take place in East London on Saturday and Port Elizabeth on Sunday, with the final leg scheduled for Cape Town on Monday.
Here's the route plan for East London on Saturday, 9 November (all times approximate):
09h30: Parade starts at East London City Hall
Proceed along Oxford Street
Left into Park Avenue
Right onto the North West Expressway
Left into Douglas Smith Highway
Right into Windyridge Road
Right into Parkside Road
Right into Greenpoint Road
Left into Dunoon Road
Left onto Mdantsane Access Road
Right onto link road towards Woolwash Road
Left into Woolwash Road
Along Scenery Park Main Road
Left onto Mdantsane Access Road
Right into Masaule Road
Right towards Kakaza
Left into Billie Road
Along Spine Road
Left into Link Road
Right onto Voortrekker Road R102
Into Mayfair Avenue
Into Devereaux Avenue past Vincent Park Shopping Mall
Right into Old Transkei Road
Left into Galway Road
Right into John Bailie Road
Left into Link Road
End at Moore Street