Thousands of supporters welcome the Springbok players during a bus parade in Joburg. Pn Saturday it is East London's turn. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

The third and fourth legs of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour will take place in East London on Saturday and Port Elizabeth on Sunday, with the final leg scheduled for Cape Town on Monday. Here's the route plan for East London on Saturday, 9 November (all times approximate):

09h30: Parade starts at East London City Hall

Proceed along Oxford Street

Left into Park Avenue

Right onto the North West Expressway

Left into Douglas Smith Highway

Right into Windyridge Road

Right into Parkside Road

Right into Greenpoint Road

Left into Dunoon Road

Left onto Mdantsane Access Road

Right onto link road towards Woolwash Road

Left into Woolwash Road

Along Scenery Park Main Road

Left onto Mdantsane Access Road

Right into Masaule Road

Right towards Kakaza

Left into Billie Road

Along Spine Road

Left into Link Road

Right onto Voortrekker Road R102

Into Mayfair Avenue

Into Devereaux Avenue past Vincent Park Shopping Mall

Right into Old Transkei Road

Left into Galway Road

Right into John Bailie Road

Left into Link Road

End at Moore Street